Pitso Mosimane leaves Al Ahly after two years

Durban — Egyptian Giants Al Ahly have announced their decision to part ways with Head Coach Pitso Mosimane two years after his appointment. The future of the 57 year old Mosimane came under the spotlight after his Red Devils side suffered defeat to Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League final.

Story continues below Advertisement

Al Ahly President, Mahmoud El Khatib along with other board members held a meeting regarding Mosimane's tenure with defeat in the champions league and the indifferent form in their domestic endeavours on the agenda. Mosimane with back-to-back champions league medals on his was considered the right man to lead the Club of The Century into a new era, However in a twist of events, the former Bafana Bafana mentor has requested to leave his post at the Cairo based club. "During the meeting, they all decided that he should continue his mission with Al Ahly as of the achievements he has managed to accomplish during his time at the club, However during a meeting that was held recently Mosimane requested to leave and that he was satisfied with the achievements he managed while with the club," the club statement read.

"Later on it was discussed and the board decided to approve his request to part ways with the club and thank him for all his achievements while with the club." Mosimane's two year stay at Al Ahly will be regarded as one of the successful at the club having managed two champions league medals along with two super cups and an Egyptian cup. He leaves the club in third place on the Egyptian premier league, trailing Zamalek in first by seven points but having four games in hand. @SmisoMsomi16

Story continues below Advertisement