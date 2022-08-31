Pitso Mosimane-less Al Ahly record worst league finish in 30 years

Johannesburg - Egyptian Giants Al Ahly recorded their worst finish in the Egyptian premier league in 30 years after finishing the season in third place. The Club of the Century concluded the season with an impressive 4-0 win over Ceramica Cleopatra. However, Fagry Lakay's Pyramids FC, in second place, and champions Zamalek were already out of reach heading into the final matchday, thus subjecting Al Ahly to a place outside the top two for the first time in three decades.

Bafana Bafana international Percy Tau was once again a no show at the Cairo International Stadium in the final match of the season, and has featured just five times since the resignation of Pitso Mosimane in June. In his single season in the colours of Al Ahly, Tau managed to make 31 appearances, scoring eight goals with six assists.

There have been rumours that Tau is set to leave the North African giants but sources inside Al Ahly have denied this notion. However, given his struggles since arriving from Brighton and Hove Albion, it would not be a surprise if he traded in the glamour up north for more familiar surroundings. The 28-year-old forward has struggled with injuries and has found it difficult to nail down a place in head coach Ricardo Soares' side towards the end of the season.

Soares' time in arguably the hottest seat in African football has been nowhere near the expected standards of the club. The Portuguese international mentor took over after Mosimane's resignation, but he has failed to produce improved performances, completing the season with nine victories and three losses, a record that could signal his departure from the club. The Red Devils, though, will represent Egypt in the CAF Champions League next season after finding themselves in the top-two during Mosimane’s time at the helm at the halfway stage of the current season. The ruling was made by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) following the decision to postpone the league due to Covid-19.

