Pitso Mosimane linked with moves to Middle East

Johannesburg - Pitso Mosimane is being linked with moves to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, according to reports on Tuesday. Egyptian side Al Ahly confirmed the departure of the South African on Monday amidst the tactician receiving scathing criticism following Al Ahly’s Caf Champions League defeat at the hands of Wydad AC two weeks ago.

Mosimane has been linked with moves to Qatar sides Al-Rayyan SC as well as Al Sadd while Saudi club Al Nassr are also tipped as being interested in his services. During his time with Al Ahly, Mosimane won five major trophies which included two Caf Champions League titles and one Egyptian Cup title. The one piece of major silverware that eluded him in the North African nation was the Egyptian Premier League title. Mosimane played for Al Sadd in 1996 and is known in the Middle Eastern region as a result of his successes with Al Ahly. Al Sadd have received heavy financial backing in recent years as they look to elevate football in the Middle Eastern region.

They are currently led by Javi Garcia and prior to Garcia, were led by Barcelona legend Xavi who left the club in 2021 in order to take up the position of Blaugrana mentor. Meanwhile, Al Rayyan also boast notable figures in their first-team such as Colombian football star James Rodriguez, Algerian football Yacine Brahimi and former French international Steven Nzonzi. While many will want Mosimane to return to his homeland of South Africa, it will be very difficult for South African clubs to compete with Middle Eastern clubs should clubs in the Middle Eastern region make serious offers.

