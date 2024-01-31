Pitso Mosimane praises Teboho Mokoena, Bafana Bafana’s Afcon masterclass against Morocco

Following their giant-slaying exploits in the Africa Cup of Nations, the tributes have poured in for Bafana Bafana. South Africa shocked the number one team in Africa, Morocco, with a 2-0 victory in the Ivorian coastal city of San-Pedro on Tuesday.

Bafana, ranked 12th in Africa, now move on to the quarter-finals where they will face another surprise package in Cape Verde. Legendary former Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane was among those who heaped praise on Hugo Broos and his troops.

‘What a player’ “Teboho Mokoena! What a player. The free kick he scored, was just the icing on the cake! He stepped on every grass leaf on the pitch,” said Mosimane on X, formerly Twitter. “Bossing the midfield. No arguments , SA is one of the most tactically disciplined team in the tournament.

“No frills , just grinding.Credit to Hugo Broos and Helman Mkhalele. Their team works very hard and tactically disciplined. One step at a time, we still have a road to travel , feet on the ground but we can celebrate this hard earned victories. South African minister of sport and recreation Zizi Kodwa said: “What a fantastic performance by Bafana Bafana. This win shows what our national teams can achieve with the support of South Africans. Let’s continue to support Bafana Bafana as they march to the #AFCON2023 quarterfinals! Former Springbok Rugby World Cup-winning coach Jacques Nienaber streamed the match in the UK on his cellphone and said: “Well done Bafana Bafana. Supporting you from the UK. It might not be a 100 inch TV but worth every second of viewing.”