Pitso Mosimane will ask for Irvin Khoza’s blessing before chasing Thembinkosi Lorch

DURBAN - Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has commented on the speculation linking Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch with a potential move to the Egyptian giants. Mosimane’s side have been linked with a number of attackers in recent times and among those include the likes of Gaston Sirino, Samir Nurkovic, Keegan Dolly and now Lorch.

Mosimane said in a post on Facebook that he would first speak to Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza before makes a move for Lorch. "There are rumours going around that Al Ahly wants Lorch. If that has to happen, firstly I will humbly call the Chairman and ask for his blessings," wrote Mosimane on social media in response to the rumours.

The rumours are somewhat surprising when considering that Lorch did not exactly have a good season with Pirates last term. He scored just one goal and contributed four assists for the Sea Robbers as they finished third in the league. While Pirates did qualify for next season's CAF Confederation Cup, they failed to mount a challenge for the league title which would have been frustrating by their standards.

However, Lorch can be a quality finisher when on song and Mosimane may be feeling that he can bring the best out of him, especially that he is now at the peak of his powers, at 27-years-old. Lorch famously notched the winner for Bafana Bafana when they stunned Egypt 1-0 to eliminate the African giants from the 2019 African Cup of Nations in the Last 16 stage.