Pitso Mosimane's job looks safe despite failing to defend the Egyptian Premiership title with Al Ahly

JOHANNESBURG - Pitso Mosimane looks all but set to continue as Al Ahly’s coach next season, despite failing to defend their Egyptian Premiership crown on Tuesday night, having president Mahmoud El Khatib said they are planning to honour him and the entire team. Out at 30 June Stadium, on Tuesday night, Zamalek beat El Entag El Harby SC 2-0 to be crowned the new champions of the Egyptian top-flight with a game to spare. Al Ahly were officially dethroned by their arch-rivals after their 3-3 draw with El Gouna.

But after sealing a second-place finish on the standings, amid their heavy schedule which saw them juggle between domestic and continental football after winning the Champions League, it appears that Al Ahly's board has recognised the team's efforts. "We fully trust coach Pitso Mosimane, captain Sayed Abdelhafiz and our coaching, medical, administrative staffs," El Khatib said on the club's social media platforms. "You deserve to be honoured for what you did in the last period and we are working on that."

Khatib continued to comfort the team on Tuesday night at El Gouna Stadium, saying: "Our fans fully appreciate your efforts and will always support you no matter what happens. You've made them happy a lot and that's your obligation towards them." 🗣President El Khatib to our players:



“Raise your heads up. We are proud of each and everyone of you. You’ve won the CAF Champions League for two consecutive times. You’ve won the bronze medal of the FIFA Club Word Cup.”#YallaYaAhly pic.twitter.com/mUAXEfeqEi — Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) August 24, 2021 Since arriving at Al Ahly last year, Mosimane won the Premiership title, which had already been wrapped up by his predecessor Rene Weiler, the Egyptian Cup, two Champions League’s crowns and a bronze medal at the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha, Qatar.