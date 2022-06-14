Pitso Mosimane's top five moments at Al Ahly

Durban - Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Pitso Mosimane sent shock waves throughout the continent on Monday afternoon when the two parties announced their decision to part ways after a trophy-laden 20 months spell together. The South African mentor is undoubtedly the most successful coach to ever be produced on our shores and his strangle-hold on the continent was further cemented in his time with Al Ahly.

It has been a whirlwind spell for Jingles in North Africa and IOL Sports Smiso Msomi takes a look at Pitso's top five moments at the Club of The Century. The PSG Story Again Perhaps the most recent Pitso memory amongst South African football supporters is one that came off the field in classic Jingles style. The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns boss reflected in controversial fashion after his Al Ahly side were on the end of two defeats to the Brazilians.

"If they (Sundowns) don’t win it, it’s a PSG story again, akere (right) ? What’s important is winning that trophy, put it on the table then we talk," he said. His comments later on turned out to be more prophetic than the offensive nature in which it was received. Back to back Third place at Club World Cup Pitso's move to the most successful club on the continent undoubtedly was motivated by a strong desire to eclipse his achievements at the time. The opportunity to improve on a six-placed finish at the club world cup he achieved with Sundowns in 2016 had to be one of those desires.

ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane linked with moves to Middle East The Krugersdorp born mentor managed two consecutive bronze finishes while with Al Ahly, probably the only third place medals Jingles has been happy to flaunt in his entire career. Beating Chiefs in the Champions League final

It is no secret that Mosimane enjoys a win against Kaizer Chiefs more than any other as it was very evident during his Sundowns days. Whether it is motivated by his childhood love for the club or having a family member (the late Gabriel Khoza) play for the Glamour Boys but meeting and beating Chiefs in the biggest tournament on the continent had to provide an elevated sense of joy for Mosimane. "When was the last time you saw Percy dance ?"

Mosimane was met with incredible criticism after it emerged that he had convinced once Sundowns star-man Percy Tau to swap out the cold European benches for a return to a more lucrative option in North Africa. Mosimane was quoted saying “The last time I saw Percy dancing and playing football was with me here four years back. When have you seen Percy dancing again? I haven’t seen him play football."

Pitso's request to leave Al Ahly As it has been widely reported that Mosimane's tenure at Al Ahly was a consequence of his desire to depart the club. A select few would win so many trophies and receive boardroom backing at a club like Al Ahly. Mosimane was the second longest serving coach in the last 20 years for the club and received the requisite backing to reclaim the domestic league and possibly another continental triumph. His decision to willingly vacate his post is certainly a talking point that will be debated for a while.