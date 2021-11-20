President Cyril Ramaphosa leads the chorus to acclaim the historic feat of victorious Sundowns Ladies

Cape Town - Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of the Republic of South Africa, led the chorus of praise singers to acclaim the historic feat of Mamelodi Sundowns won the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League title in Cairo on Saturday evening. The South African champions defeated Ghana's flag bearers Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the final to lift the title. The feat equals that of the club's men’s team that won the CAF Men’s Champions League in 2016.

Ramaphosa's Twitter post read: 'National congratulations to the women of Mamelodi Sundowns for your triumph in the CAF Women’s Champions League. You’ve done your club and country proud. Well done, and enjoy your celebration.' The victorious Sundowns coach Jerry Tshabalala the ploy of playing three strikers worked well. "I was afraid we were not clinical enough, but today we were marvellous," said Tshabalala.

National congratulations to the women of Mamelodi Sundowns for your triumph in the CAF Women’s Champions League. You’ve done your club and country proud. Well done and enjoy your celebration. pic.twitter.com/YBPKHU43QG — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 19, 2021 "I’m very happy for my girls. I spoke to (Andisiwa) Mgcoyi and told her that she needs to bring it to the party, and that’s what she did. I’m proud of her and the whole team. “I saw how Hasaacas Ladies played before. I needed to press them with three strikers. Lucky enough, they are not taller than us. We had confidence playing our football, and we frustrated Hassacas Ladies even though they played good football. Well done @SundownsLadies!



In the face of great need, a Champion will rise to the occasion & that you did!



Thank you to each & one of YOU to have supported & believed in US.



Indeed we stand on shoulders of giants 👆🇿🇦⚽️#TotalEnergiesCAFWCL Champions#SundownsLadies pic.twitter.com/QjWiPdSENc — Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies Team (@SundownsLadies) November 20, 2021 “We came to this tournament and saw the level of competition, I assure you next time, it will be even tougher.

“We are the first team to win the WCL and we did it without conceding a goal”. Andisiwa Mgcoyi, the Sundowns striker who lifted the 'Woman of The Match' title was delighted with the historic achievement. “When we won COSAFA and qualified to the WCL, I wanted to be in the winning team," said Mgcoyi.