PSL strugglers Marumo Gallants shock AS Vita to reach CAF Confederation Cup next round

Cape Town - PSL strugglers Marumo Gallants caused the biggest upset of the CAF Confederation Cup season yet after eliminating DR Congo giants AS Vita from the continental competition. Gallants held former CAF Champions League winners AS Vita to a 1-all draw in a second-round preliminary second leg clash on Friday evening at the Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecôte in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The South African visitors scored the equalising goal two minutes into added time. The 1-all draw coupled with Gallants' 2-1 first-leg win last week at the Peter Mokaba Stadium made for a surprise 3-2 aggregate. The 2021 Nedbank Cup winners Gallants have now progressed two rounds after eliminating Equatorial Guinea's Futuro Kings FC in the opening preliminary round. On Friday evening, the scene was set for AS Vita to win after defender Jacques Mangoba gave the hosts a 1-0 in the 22nd minute. If this scoreline had survived, it would have been enough for AS Vita to eliminate Gallants because of their away goal in Polokwane last week.