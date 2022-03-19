Raja are better than us in terms of quality and they proved it tonight, says McCarthy

Durban — Amazulu slumped to a second successive defeat to Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night. Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy surrendered defeat to the four time Champions League champions, openly admitting that their opponents are just too good for his Amazulu side.

"Raja were just a class above us today. We played on the backfoot for large parts of the game and they controlled a number of elements in the 90 minutes," he said. "My boys gave it their all in terms of effort and I could never fault them for that but Raja showed why they've won this trophy numerous times, they are better structured very well and are ruthless in front of goal."

FULL TIME



Raja Casablanca escape with all three points here in Durban. AmaZulu FC 0 – 2 Raja Casablanca — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) March 18, 2022 The result against Raja means Usuthu dropped down to third in their group six points behind leading Raja and level on points with ES Setif who were due to kick off soon after with Horoya at home. McCarthy bemoaned the situation they find themselves in, having to hope other results in their group go their way if they are to qualify for the quarter finals.

"We're in a position we don't want to be in right now. We have to rely on other results between Setif and Horoya in order for us to try and qualify for the next round." Amazulu haven't won any of their away games in the CAF champions league so far and are faced with a difficult task of having to win their next game away at Horoya. @SmisoMsomi16

