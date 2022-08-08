Rampant Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies run riot against Mozambique's Costa do Sol in 8-1 win

Cape Town - Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns got their Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Champions League campaign off to the perfect start with an 8-1 victory over Costa do Sol from Mozambique at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Sunday. Sundowns, who are also African champions, ran riot to lead 5-0 at halftime and continued their scoring into the second period as they laid down an early marker in Group A.

Melinda Kgadiete and Andisiwe Mgcoyi scored two goals each to set Sundowns on their way before Zanele Nhlapho (penalty), Miche Minnies and Rhoda Mulaudzi all also netted to go with an unfortunate own goal for Costa do Sol’s Nadia Farranguana. There was some joy for the visitors, who were making their debut in the competition, as Cidalia Cuta netted from the penalty spot with 13 minutes remaining, but it was too little, too late. Green Buffaloes from Zambia eased to a 4-0 victory over Young Buffaloes from Eswatini in their Group B opener that was played at the same venue.

The Zambians led 2-0 at the break after goals from Copper Queens' internationals Ireen Lungu and Hellen Chanda. FULL TIME SCORES



02’ Melinda Kgadiete

30’ Andisiwe Mgcoyi

33’ Andisiwe Mgcoyi

38’ Zanele Nhlapho (P)

45’+ Melinda Kgadiete

My55’ Miche’s Minnies

58’ Salome Kekana

70’ Rhoda Mulaudzi



77’ Costa de Sol (P)@SundownsLadies 8 vs Costa De Sol 1 #CWCL2022#hollywoodbetscosafa2022 pic.twitter.com/SqOG0PPfeA — Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies Team (@SundownsLadies) August 7, 2022 The result was sealed midway through the second period as Anita Mulenga added a third, scoring from long-range with a dipping shot before Lungu got another late on. It leaves both Sundowns and Green Buffaloes in charge of their pools, with only the top team to advance to the final and stand a chance of qualifying for the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League that will be played in Morocco later this year.

The second-placed teams in each pool will contest the bronze medal match. Both that game and the final will be played on Saturday. Congratulations Melinda Kgadiete for scooping the first PLAYER of the match award for the CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers for 2022.



Well done for a sterling performance!#SundownsLadies #CWCL2022#hollywoodbetscosafa2022 pic.twitter.com/mrShDyhT7U — Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies Team (@SundownsLadies) August 7, 2022 The action continues Tuesday with the second round of pool fixtures as Sundowns take on Double Action Ladies from Botswana, a team they beat 6-0 in last season’s competition. But Double Action will have learnt from that disappointment and have several players from the successful Botswana national team in their squad.

