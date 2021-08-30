Rampant Sundowns Ladies turn CAF Champions League qualifiers into a one-horse race

CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have turned the CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers into a one-horse race after winning each of the opening matches 6-0 and without conceding a goal in Durban over the past three days. The qualifiers in Durban are for the Cosafa (Council of Southern Africa Football Associations) region, and only the winner will advance through the continental finals in Egypt in November.

Sundowns whipped Lesotho Defence Force 6-0 in their opening match, and then handed out the treatment to Manzini Wanderers of Eswatini. With these two wins, Sundowns have moved to the top of Group A standings. One game at a time.

In just a few hours,we will be a step closer to achieve what we came here to do! 🇿🇦 #CWCL #CAFWCLQ pic.twitter.com/OHrUgBT8Pn — Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies Team (@SundownsLadies) August 29, 2021 This afternoon Sundowns, who have already qualified for the semi-finals will play their final group phase fixture against Botswana's Double Action. After two rounds, the Sundowns pair Melinda Kgadiete and Andisiwe Mgcoyi head the leading goal scorer’s list with four goals each.

Black Rhinos Queens of Zimbabwe have also reached the semi-finals after two rounds. They head Group B standings with two wins from as many matches. Unlike Group A, there are only three teams in Group B. Sundowns will play the winner of the Green Buffaloes (Zambia) and Tura Magic FC (Namibian) in the first semi-final on Thursday. The final will be played on Saturday. @Herman_Gibbs