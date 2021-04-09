Real test of character awaits Kaizer Chiefs against Horoya

DURBAN - Kaizer Chiefs face a real test of character in their must-win away match in the Champions League tomorrow. The ‘Glamour Boys’ of South Africa football have had a troubled season in all competitions but have shown promising signs in the continental club competition, including their 1-0 victory over former champions Wydad AC last weekend. Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus believes that the spirit among his teammates is good ahead of tomorrow night’s group stage encounter against Horoya at the General Lansana Conte Stadium in Guinea. “The boys are in good spirits. We are ready to go and want to do well in the Champions League since we are not doing well in the league at the moment. We are all ready and excited,” said Baccus. Chiefs go into game in third place of Group C with eight points after five games, two points behind leaders Wydad AC and behind Horoya on goal difference.

The Soweto giants have been below par by their standards this season and head into the game on the back of a frustrating 2-2 Premiership come-from-behind draw with Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday.

However, the fact that they recorded a victory over Wydad last Saturday should give them confidence heading into the match in Guinea.

Amakhosi were able to fight for full points despite losing two players through red cards.

“The boys got a day off yesterday because they played the other day. We are ready to go and play on Saturday. I’d rather attack and lose the game than defend and draw.

If we play all-out attack and go for it, we will have nothing to lose,” said Baccus, who has represented Australia at Under-17 level but is eligible for Bafana Bafana selection.

Although Chiefs will not be among the favourites to win Africa’s premier club competition, Baccus believes that the experience will be very beneficial to the players in the squad, particularly the younger ones.

The reverse fixture between Chiefs and Horoya was played at

FNB Stadium in February and ended in a goalless stalemate.

“The experience for the younger players is massive. At the moment, Happy Mashiane is doing really well. They are stepping up, which is good in a difficult time when we need them. We as older players have to do our bit and hopefully we can do well on Saturday and get a result,” said Baccus.

Chiefs will miss the services of their key marksman and goal provider Samir Nurkovic as well Nigerian international goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi. Both players were redcarded

during the weekend match.

But coach Gavin Hunt will be pleased with the return of attack minded Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat.