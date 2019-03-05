Video Assistant Referee technology in use. Picture credit: safa.net

JOHANNESBURG - The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will embark on a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) workshop from March 26 to 30 in South Africa, for a select number of referees from around the continent. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) System was implemented in 2017 at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea and had great success at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and will now be implemented on the African continent.

This system was designed to assist the referees with decision-making during matches.

CAF have embarked on a mission to ensure that Africa is well-equipped with modern day football innovations and technology as part of the new leadership of CAF President Ahmed Ahmed.

African News Agency (ANA)





