‘Reports of Percy Tau’s departure from Al Ahly are not true’

Durban — Egyptian giants Al Ahly have denied rumours regarding the exit of Bafana Bafana international Percy Tau from the club. Tau's apparent departure from the Club of the Century had been reported by various sources throughout the day, however, according to a report in iDiski Times, the 28-year-old has not parted ways with the Red Devils.

“We spoke to club officials and they confirmed that it was incorrect information,” a member of Al Ahly media said, according to the iDiski Times report. The news of Tau's exit did not only grab South African eyes, but also that of North African media outlets like Yallakora, who themselves spoke to sources from within the club, who confirmed that news of Tau's exit were false. "Everything that has been reported during the past hours is not true,” revealed Yallakora's source.

“How can he break his contract? There are offers, but they are just verbal conversations. He is a player with us so far. If an (official) offer comes, we will discuss with the club’s management and the football company to resolve the situation, but so far, all are inquiries from companies, marketing and agents’ words only.” The resignation of coach Pitso Mosimane from the club may have ignited thoughts of Tau possibly following suit as he has struggled with injuries and game time since then but it appears the "Lion of Judah" will remain in the north, for now. @ScribeSmiso

