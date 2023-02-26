Rhulani Mokwena hails Thapelo Morena after he rescues a point for Sundowns in Cairo

Johannesburg — Thapelo Morena was the hero for Mamelodi Sundowns in Cairo as they grabbed an invaluable point against Al Ahly. That 2-2 draw in the Champions League group stage on Saturday meant that Sundowns’ 14 wins in all competitions came to an end though.

Nonetheless, they still remain top of the standings in Group B with seven points after three games as they edged closer to the knockout stage. Morena was the hero for his side as he salvaged a point after the Egyptians equalised and led through Mohamed Abdelmonem and Hussein El Shahat after Peter Shalulile opened the scoring. This was a remarkable contribution from Morena considering it was the second time in a row that he came off the bench to score an invaluable goal for his team against the Pharaohs.

In their last visit to Egypt, Morena scored Sundowns’ only goal of the game as they beat the then Pitso Mosimane-coached side for the first time in their own backyard. And that’s why Mokwena couldn’t help but laud Morena who continues to give his best despite playing second fiddle to Khuliso Mudau on numerous occasions. “(There are) two things that I think I have to say, which are important,” Mokwena said in his post-match briefing at the Al Saalam Stadium.

“One is congratulations to Thapelo Morena, it was difficult to have him on the bench. He’s been very good for us and then he comes in with an important goal to make it 2-2. “Incredible attitude, incredible human being, top footballer.” Sundowns had been dominant before their trip to Cairo — all but wrapping up their sixth title, keeping their Nedbank Cup defence alive and winning their first two games in the group stage.

But they knew that the Egyptians, with whom they’ve formed a fierce rivalry over the years, would be a different kettle of fish. And that’s why they had to prepare well and be at their best. So having bagged an invaluable point, Mokwena also lauded his backroom staff. “And then the second is the technical staff. My staff worked very hard on this game. Very hard,” Mokwena explained.

“From Goolam and Khaled in terms of the advanced (team going to Cairo first), to the analysts, Sbu, Mario, Dale. (It was an) incredible investment. We watched seven, eight games. “This morning we watched another two (Al Ahly) games. Congratulations to the coaches, coach Manqoba, coach Steve, coach Michael,” Mokwena added. Despite being pleased with the work that everyone put in, Mokwena maintained that they are not home and dry yet.

"I didn't say that beating (drawing) with Al Ahly is going to win us the title. No chance," Mokwena said. "It's still the group stages, and I maintained from day one that we are playing against four very good teams. So one step at a time." Sundowns will host the Egyptians in the second leg next Saturday.