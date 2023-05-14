Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns came away unscathed after their nine-man team secured a creditable goalless draw against Wydad AC in front of a hostile crowd in Morocco on Saturday night. Just before halftime in this CAF Champions League first leg sem-final clash at the Mohammed V Stadium, the Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea red-carded midfielder Neo Maema after reviewing the tackle on VAR several times. The decision seemed harsh because Maema was taking precautions to avoid contact, and possibly injury, with a sliding tackle from an opponent.

The sending-off was the cue for the crowd to start celebrating as if their team had just scored a goal. The whistling and cheering reached fever pitch and lasted long into the second half. Sundowns remained unbowed, and at the death, they were shown a second red card but continued to frustrate the North Africans. Masandawana show great effort and team spirit under tricky conditions in Casablanca! Time to head back home and gear up for the next one! 👆



Wydad AC 0⃣➖0⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns#Sundowns #DownsLive #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/XEvzWNGITY — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 13, 2023 Coach Rhulani Mokwena was over the moon with the stout effort of his players on the night.

“I am proud of these players for their gallant performance in very difficult circumstances. They showed an incredible work rate, They had tactical discipline, as well as adapting to a tough situation. "They need a lot of appreciation because these players were fantastic,” said Mokwena. Endlessly chasing trophies! 🏆@WACofficiel | #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/zv7dPQJGXe — TotalEnergies CAFCL - TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) May 13, 2023 “Before the red card, we were really good. We had moments in the game where we had 65% possession, and we were excellent.

"After the red card, we had to adapt as a team. Under the circumstances, the emotion we feel now is that this feels like a win. "We have to keep our feet firmly on the ground and remain focused. "We have a stadium that can push us in Pretoria, and we trust that the players will continue the good work."