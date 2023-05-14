Independent Online
Rhulani Mokwena on brave Mamelodi Sundowns performance: 'Before the red card, we were really good'

Rhulani Mokwena was happy with this team after their draw against Wydad AC. Photo: Nour Akanja/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns came away unscathed after their nine-man team secured a creditable goalless draw against Wydad AC in front of a hostile crowd in Morocco on Saturday night.

Just before halftime in this CAF Champions League first leg sem-final clash at the Mohammed V Stadium, the Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea red-carded midfielder Neo Maema after reviewing the tackle on VAR several times. The decision seemed harsh because Maema was taking precautions to avoid contact, and possibly injury, with a sliding tackle from an opponent.

The sending-off was the cue for the crowd to start celebrating as if their team had just scored a goal. The whistling and cheering reached fever pitch and lasted long into the second half.

Sundowns remained unbowed, and at the death, they were shown a second red card but continued to frustrate the North Africans.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena was over the moon with the stout effort of his players on the night.

“I am proud of these players for their gallant performance in very difficult circumstances. They showed an incredible work rate, They had tactical discipline, as well as adapting to a tough situation.

"They need a lot of appreciation because these players were fantastic,” said Mokwena.

“Before the red card, we were really good. We had moments in the game where we had 65% possession, and we were excellent.

"After the red card, we had to adapt as a team. Under the circumstances, the emotion we feel now is that this feels like a win.

"We have to keep our feet firmly on the ground and remain focused.

"We have a stadium that can push us in Pretoria, and we trust that the players will continue the good work."

The second leg will be played next Saturday in Pretoria.

@Herman_Gibbs

Mamelodi SundownsCAF Champions LeagueSoccer

