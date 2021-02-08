Robert Lewandowski double knocks Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly out of Club World Cup semi-finals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar - Champions League holders Bayern Munich reached the Club World Cup final where they will face Mexican side Tigres after two goals from Robert Lewandowski gave them a clinical 2-0 win over Al Ahly on Monday.

Bayern will meet Tigres on Thursday in a bid to win their second title in the competition after Egyptians Al Ahly, the African Champions League winners, take on Palmeiras of Brazil in the third-place playoff.

Bayern dominated and missed several chances either side of Lewandowski's 17th-minute opener as the Pole drilled in a shot from eight metres after Serge Gnabry squared back a Kingsley Coman effort across the face of goal.

Lewandowski dinked a shot over the bar after a flowing move in the 37th minute and left back Alphonso Davies fired just wide in the 40th as Bayern kept pressing forward.

Al Ahly came forward with a little more purpose in the second half as the pace dropped but Bayern dominated possession comfortably and Lewandowski sealed the contest with another trademark finish in the 85th minute.