Rulani Mokwena faces tough reality at Wydad Casablanca as fans voice frustrations

Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena is finding out that the grass is not always greener on the other side of the fence. Mokwena’s time at Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca has not gone as expected. The club have had a difficult start to the Botola Pro 1 season, and currently occupy fifth place in the league.

After Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to CODM Meknes, the clubs’ fans have begun to show their frustrations at the South African mentor. “I understand the frustration from the Wydad fans,” Mokoena said after the match, as quoted by iDiskiTimes. “It’s been two very difficult seasons and people have to understand that the players, the coaches, the staff we can’t come here and perform magic.

“The fans they love this club, they will always love this club, they were born as Wydad fans, they live as Wydad fans and they will die as Wydad fans,” said Mokoena, adding he wanted to get the supporters to fall in love with the team again. Unfortunately, Mokoena felt there would be more ups and downs as the season goes on, but challenged the fans to stick with the team through those hard times. “I see it a lot, especially in Morocco, where coaches of the teams are a little bit tense, I can see the body language that a lot of the coaches are afraid to lose.