SA Football Association pays tribute Zambian medical officer Joseph Kabungo

Johannesburg - South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan has conveyed his message of condolences to the family and loved ones of Zambian Caf/Fifa medical officer Joseph Kabungo who died while on duty on Tuesday night. With the second and final leg of the Fifa World Cup African qualifiers play-off set to take place on Tuesday, Kabungo was the acting doping officer in the clash between Nigeria and Ghana out at the National Abuja Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria.

However, tragedy struck when Kabungo collapsed at the stadium before he was rushed off to hospital where he was declared dead despite efforts to resuscitate him. The cause of his death is still under investigation by Caf and Fifa. Messages of condolences continued to pour in for the family and loved ones of Kabungo, with the Safa boss Jordaan saying he had numerous interactions with the medical doctor who was a caring and professional individual over the years. ALSO READ: Five clubs that could be right for Benni McCarthy

"This is a sad day for Africa and world football. We have lost an individual who had dedicated his life to the sport of football. He died while on duty and to his family and friends, we join you in mourning this African giant,’’ said Jordaan. Jordaan added: “I was with him in Cameroon recently during the Afcon tournament and we spoke a lot, as we would always do. I am gutted at the news and may his soul rest in eternal peace.’’ The Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga said: “It’s too early to dwell into the nitty-gritty of the cause of his death but we will wait for the full report from Caf and Fifa on what exactly transpired...but his death is a huge loss."