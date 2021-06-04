SA referee Victor Gomes to blow Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly in Champions League

CAPE TOWN – Leading South African referee Victor Gomes will be kept busy in the coming weeks when he fulfils his latest Confederation of African Football (CAF) assignments.

Gomes will be the referee for the CAF Champions League semi-final match between Tunisia’s EST vs Al Ahly of Egypt.

He will be assisted by fellow countryman Zakhele Siwela, who will be the assistant Referee The match will take place on 19 June 2021 in Tunisia.

The pair will then team up as the Video Assistant Referees in Morocco on 27 June 2021 for the semi-final of the CAF Confederations Cup match between Raja Casablanca and Pyramids of Egypt.

Gomes continues to shine in the refereeing space of international football and has been earmarked to officiate at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

IOL Sport