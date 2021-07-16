SABC will broadcast the Kaizer Chiefs, Al Ahly Caf Champions League final
DURBAN – In another twist, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams announced that the SABC will be broadcasting the CAF Champions League final Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly.
"I would like to thank both the SABC and Multichoice for reaching a solution that will benefit millions of soccer-loving South Africans," the statement read.
"Sports plays an instrumental role in nation-building and social cohesion. It is for this reason that I welcome this agreement between the two organisations.
"The people of our country will now be able to watch this crucial game on a free-to-air platform. This is particularly important as our country is going through a difficult time.”
After it was initially announced that the final would not be broadcast on free to air television, the Minister managed to negotiate with the SABC and MultiChocie to ensure that a solution could be reached for all to be able to watch the game.
The final between Al Ahly and Kaizer Chiefs will start at 9pm on Saturday at the Sade Mohammed V in Morocco.