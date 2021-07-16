SABC will broadcast the Kaizer Chiefs, Al Ahly Caf Champions League final

DURBAN – In another twist, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams announced that the SABC will be broadcasting the CAF Champions League final Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly. "I would like to thank both the SABC and Multichoice for reaching a solution that will benefit millions of soccer-loving South Africans," the statement read.

ALSO READ: SABC won't screen Champions League final, no free-to-air viewing for local fans "Sports plays an instrumental role in nation-building and social cohesion. It is for this reason that I welcome this agreement between the two organisations. "The people of our country will now be able to watch this crucial game on a free-to-air platform. This is particularly important as our country is going through a difficult time.”