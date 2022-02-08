Sadio Mane, Mo Salah headline best Afcon XI, Benni McCarthy’s goalscoring mark erased

Cape Town — Africa's two most prized footballers, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, headline the Africa Cup of Nations Team of the Tournament which the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Monday evening. Mane (Senegal) and Salah (Egypt), the two Liverpool kingpins, were on opposite sides in Sunday's dramatic 2022 Afcon final which was decided by penalties after extra-time failed to separate the two teams in Cameroon.

After Senegal's triumph - their first-ever Afcon title, Salah was reduced to tears, along with few other Egyptian teammates. Television footage showed Mane consoling his Liverpool teammate after the medal presentation. Mane said he told Salah that Egypt's defeat did not detract from his standing as a great player. “I told him that he remains a very great player and it was a pleasure to play for the same club,” said Mane.

“I have so much respect for him, and he gave everything for his country." Mane, despite missing a penalty in regulation time during the final, was also named 'Player of the Tournament'. He scored Senegal's final penalty in the eventual 4-2 count. Senegal picked up another individual award when Chelsea's Edouard Mendy was crowned the 'Goalkeeper of the Tournament'. His award came in for some flak from commentators because many felt Egyptian goalie

Mohamed Abou Gabal popularly known as 'Gabaski' was the outstanding shot-stopper at the tournament. Champions Senegal have four players, the most by any country in the Team of the Tournament. Egypt fare next best next with three players. The third striker in the Team of the Tournament was Vincent Aboubakar, the captain of Cameroon. He scored a total of eight goals in Cameroon and won the tournament's 'Golden Boot'. With that feat, Aboubakar bypassed the record mark of former South African goalscoring ace Benni McCarthy who netted seven goals at the 1998 Afcon in Burkina Faso.

In the absence of Bafana Bafana, the only-SA based player had had strong claims to make the select team was Gabadinho Mhango of Malawi. He had an impressive Africa Cup of Nations tournament and when Pirates did not field him against AmaZulu over the weekend, the media at the post-match presser called an explanation. The Team of the Tournament reads: Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy (Senegal)

Defenders: Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Mohamed Abdelmoneim (Egypt), Saliou Ciss (Senegal) Midfielders: Nampalys Mendy (Senegal), Mohamed Elneny (Egypt), Ibrahim Blati Toure (Burkina Faso) Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon)