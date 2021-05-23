Safa promise to throw the book at fans who directed vile abuse at Pitso Mosimane

CAPE TOWN – The South African Football Association has vowed to throw the book at the Mamelodi Sundowns fans who verbally abused Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane at the end of their Caf Champions League quarter-final match on Saturday.

Mosimane’s Al Ahly eliminated Sundowns from the Champions League after their 1-all draw sealed a famous 3-1 aggregate win for the Egyptians.

ALSO READ: ’Unacceptable and improper’: Mamelodi Sundowns issue apology to Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane after hostile reception

“I was a bit emotional when I saw the placards outside and after stepping out of the bus had people swearing me and at my mother,“ Mosimane said after the game against his former club.

“I asked myself what more could I have done to get respect. I understand that it is football but I know the person who did this and who is behind this. I had to move on with my life and there is more but I won’t discuss it.”

ALSO READ: Al Ahly's Pitso Mosimane saddened by hostile South African homecoming

On Sunday, Sundowns released a statement condemning the behavious of the fans. Safa, on the other hand, vowed to take action.

“These individuals have not only humiliated coach Pitso Mosimane, they have brought the name of the country into disrepute and as Safa we will leave no stone unturned in identifying these individuals and hand out harshest of penalty to the perpetrators,’’ CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly dump Sundowns out of the Caf Champions League

“We have requested for an urgent report from the security and police at the stadium and we will also await report from the club. We are treating this matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. We cannot tolerate this; Mosimane is our proud ambassador and what these people did needs to be condemned by all civilised society,’’ concluded Motlanthe.

IOL Sport