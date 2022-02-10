Senegal's Afcon winning team each receive R1.3m and plots of land

Cape Town – Following their victory at this year's African Cup of Nations (Afcon), Senegal has rewarded each member of the national football team with cash prizes and plots of land. According to sports website ESPN Africa, the squad returned to Dakar on Monday and were received at the Palace of the Republique on Tuesday when, during an extended ceremony of celebration, President Sall announced the squad's fiscal rewards, giving each player the prestigious Order of the Lion, the website reported.

Sadio Mane scored the winning spot kick – after missing one in the opening minutes of the game – as Senegal claimed their first Africa Cup of Nations title with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory over seven-time winners Egypt on Sunday. According to BBC News Africa, each team member received more than US$87,000 (R1.3m) and plots in the capital, Dakar, and in the neighbouring Diamniadio city during a ceremony at the presidential palace. Furthermore, the president deemed it necessary to reward the players as a way of motivating them for their sacrifice, determination and hard work throughout the tournament, writes Sports Brief.com.

Senegalese President Macky Sall posted a video on Twitter on Monday of footage of the team arriving back in the country, with a rendition of British rock band Queen's We are the Champions.