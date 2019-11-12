South Africa's Wits drawn in Group B for CAF Confederation Cup. Photo: Howard Cleland/BackpagePix

CAIRO – The 2019-20 Total CAF Confederation Cup group stage draw that was conducted on Tuesday at CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

South Africa’s Bidvest Wits has been drawn in Group B. They will go up against Libya’s El Nasr, Mali’s Djoliba and Guinea’s Horoya.

The draw was attended by CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, FIFA General Secretary and general delegate to Africa Fatma Samoura as well as CAF executive committee members.

Egypt’s duet Al Masry and newcomers Pyramids will lock horns together in Group A, which also includes Mauritanian debutants Noadhibou and Nigeria’s Rangers.

Last season losing finalists RS Berkane of Morocco heads group C with DR Congo’s Motema Pembe, Zambia’s Zanaco and Benin debutants ESAE.

Group D has a Western derby that includes former African champions Enyimba of Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire’s San Pedro, and another Northern one between Algeria’s Paradou and Morocco’s Hassania Agadir.

The group stage kicks off on 1 December 2019. 

