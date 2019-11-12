South Africa's Wits drawn in Group B for CAF Confederation Cup. Photo: Howard Cleland/BackpagePix

CAIRO – The 2019-20 Total CAF Confederation Cup group stage draw that was conducted on Tuesday at CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. South Africa’s Bidvest Wits has been drawn in Group B. They will go up against Libya’s El Nasr, Mali’s Djoliba and Guinea’s Horoya.

The draw was attended by CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, FIFA General Secretary and general delegate to Africa Fatma Samoura as well as CAF executive committee members.

Egypt’s duet Al Masry and newcomers Pyramids will lock horns together in Group A, which also includes Mauritanian debutants Noadhibou and Nigeria’s Rangers.