Stadium in Senegal to be named after Sadio Mane following Afcon exploits

Centurion — The legendary status of Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane continues to grow, as he will have a stadium named after him following his side’s victory in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this month. Senegal beat Egypt in the final in Yaounde on February 7, with Mane scoring the winner in a penalty shootout.

During the tournament, the 29-year-old Liverpool star scored three goals and provided two assists as he was named Most Valuable Player of the showpiece event. Adboulaye Diop, mayor of Sedhiou — a town in Senegal — on Tuesday said the region’s football stadium will be named after Mane. ALSO READ: South Africa must celebrate Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela says Pitso Mosimane

"I would like, through this decision to give the name of Sadio Mané to the Stade de Sédhiou, to express the recognition of all the daughters and sons of the region, towards a man who makes known to the humanity as a whole, Bambali and its regional capital, namely Sédhiou," Diop said in a press conference. "Sadio Mané really deserves this honour.” Away from the football pitch, Mane is also known for his charitable acts.

Sadio Mane will have a stadium named in his honour in his home region of Sedhiou, following Senegal's AFCON win 🇸![CDATA[]]>🇳



His legacy is secured 🐐 pic.twitter.com/znjXFJLrYl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 14, 2022 In June last year, Mane has made a donation of 694 000 US dollars to help build a hospital in Bambali, back home in Senegal.