Stars aligned for under-pressure Pitso Mosimane to take revenge on Sundowns

Cape Town — Fortune smiled on Pitso Mosimane over the weekend when a late own goal allowed his team Al Ahly to record their first CAF Champions League win of the season. Before last weekend's match in Cairo, the Egyptian giants were in dire straits with a solitary point after two matches. To add insult to injury, they lost 1-0 in their hostile Cairo backyard to Mosimane's former team Mamelodi Sundowns, a week earlier.

Last Saturday, it looked like Al Ahly would again suffer the same fate on their home patch. After leading 2-0, they allowed Sudan visitors Al Merrikh to score two goals, and with time running out, a 2-all scoreline looked inevitable. But Al-Merrikh scored a late own goal, and eventual 3-2 winners Al Ahly were presented with their first win of the season on a platter. Had it not been the case, and the draw prevailed, there was a real danger that the 10-time champions may not have been in a position to defend their title this season. Very likely, Mosimane's head would have been on the chopping block too. It is unthinkable that the 10-time Champions League title-holders Al Alhy could lose back-to-back fixtures against lesser-graded teams on their home patch.

The three points would have come as a huge relief for Mosimane. According to fans in football-mad Egypt, Mosimane is daily in danger of being sacked as the coach. Despite the team's fluctuating fortunes during Mosimane's stint as coach, Al Ahly will be renewing this contract this week. The club will offer him the contract extension before Saturday afternoon's Group A clash against Sundowns at the FNB Stadium. Armed with a fresh contract and news that Sundowns have lost to lowly Maritzburg United in a domestic match over the weekend, should lift Mosimane's spirits ahead of returning to the country where he enjoyed so much success.

The other boost Mosimane will enjoy is playing in a country where he will not be exposed to the tensions of a football-mad country with its population of 103 million. Sundowns will also not be too familiar with the venue, since they very seldom play there in a season. In his post-match interview, Mosimane reflected on the game and talked about the team’s upcoming match in the CAF Champions League against Mamelodi Sundowns.

There was a hint of anxiety when Mosimane reflected on the fortuitous win. “It was not an easy game," he said. "Remember Al Merrikh played well against Sundowns (two weeks ago). "Thank God, we were able to score three goals and win the three points."

Mosimane said his team started well but made heavy weather of winning the match against Al Merrikh. “I’ve never seen my team so good in the first 10 minutes of a game like today," said Mosimane. "Al Merrikh wasn’t afraid to attack us despite conceding a goal very early in the game. "We had several chances to score but we made the wrong pass in the end.

“In our previous game (last Tuesday), we scored four goals despite not having a lot of chances against Pharco (in the Egyptian League).”

Mosimane was expecting an uphill battle against his former team and said he needs to fix the flaws in the defence. “Of course, it will be very difficult to play against Mamelodi Sundowns," said Mosimane. "However, we are Al Ahly also and we are not afraid. "Our defence was good until we scored the second goal (against Al Merrikh). Then we conceded two goals and in the end, we scored the third goal and won. We will work to solve the defensive problems."