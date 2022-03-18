Street smart Sundowns taking Champions League hazards in their stride

Cape Town — After two flights and a four-hour layover, Mamelodi Sundowns arrived in Sudan in the wee hours of Thursday, ahead of Saturday's Champions League Group A match against Al-Hilal Omdurman (kick-off 3pm). Over the years, it's been a never-ending story of how South African teams have battled to cope with the challenges of travelling in Africa for continental competition events.

Rulani Mokwena, the Sundowns co-coach, said the players were physiologically prepared for the arduous journey. The team were given a community field for training for two days in Sudan. Touchdown in Sudan! 🛬



"We arrived in the early hours of the morning - at 4am to have breakfast before resting and making our way to the pitch for a training session in the afternoon.” Mokwena said the Thursday afternoon session was important, because of the effects of a long flight from South Africa. “We were given a community field within the organization," said Mokwena. "It (the field) is Ok. It is what we have, and we have to make do with what we have.

“We just worked on our activation and injury prevention of the major muscles. With long journeys you always have the possibility of issues in the body, so you must wake them up' and try to prepare from a physiological aspect." The high-flying Sundowns, fresh with terrific back-to-back wins over Al Ahly, Africa's 'Team of the Century', need one point from Saturday's match to ensure they reach the quarter-final round. The gameplan for the match has been decided after the technical staff studied videos of Hilal's recent matches. Mokwena feels that Hilal will be desperate to win the match because anything less could end their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. Hilal (3) are level on points with Al Merrikh (4) and Al Ahly (2) but goal difference decides their log positions.

“Hilal needs a win, otherwise...," said Mokwena. They changed their structure from the last game against Al Merrikh where they also needed three points. "They played a different formation with two strikers. Traditionally they have played with a 4-2-3-1 throughout the group phases. We will see what happens, we have done our work. "We have analysed their last four games since they played us. They are a very interesting team with some very good players. Some of the players we know. They are a well-coached team, and we expect a very difficult game.”

"It's (clean sheets) good for the team because going forward, it gives us confidence," said Onyango, who returned to action a month ago after a lengthy injury lay-off. "The process of coming back into the team has been wonderful. "I have been able to do this with the help of the Almighty God, my coaches and my teammates. We have been improving with every game."