Sundowns after back-to-back wins to stamp authority on Champions League Group A

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns will target back to back wins in the CAF Champions League as they look to affirm their position and grab early control in group A. Sundowns play Sudanese club Al Merreikh on Saturday in a 3pm kickoff and will want that six point foundation going into their enthralling encounter against Al Ahly almost a week later.

The Brazilians have all but wrapped up the DStv Premiership and will want to exert their full potential towards a full swing effort to try an add another star on their badge. The men from Pretoria have lost just one match in the last ten months, the sort of form that has put them in the hat as one of the favourites for this year’s campaign. Sundowns Co-coach, Rulani Mokwena is confident his group of players are mature enough to understand the transition from local to continental football and remains optimistic of their chances.

“We will not let our league performances influence how we approach this game. The champions league is a different competition and if you don’t treat it that way, you will be caught out,” he expressed. “The competition started with the first group game, we are aware that we need to be very perfect at this stage of the competition and we’re relishing the challenge.” Al Merreikh come into this clash on the back of two 3-0 wins in the Sudanese league, a team certainly in a rich vein of form and high on confidence.

Mokwena revealed that his side is well aware of the threat their opposition possesses. “We are under no illusions, we are expecting a very difficult game,” he alluded. “We have picked out their best players and their strengths. Their most recent games suggest that they are very aggressive, technically astute and hardworking.”