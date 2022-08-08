Sundowns and Gallants exempted from first-round play in CAF competitions, CT City and Royal AM await draw

Cape Town - South African teams Mamelodi Sundowns (Champions League) and Marumo Gallants (Confederation Cup) have been exempted from the first round in CAF competitions, while Cape Town City and Royal AM will find out their first-round opponents in Tuesday's draw. The Champions League and Confederation Cup first-round draws will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon in Cairo, Egypt.

City, last season's Premiership runners-up to Sundowns, have qualified for the Champions League. Royal AM finished in third place to secure passage to the Confederation Cup. Wydad Athletic Club are the reigning Champions League champions. Another Moroccan club, RS Berkane are the defending champions of the Confederation Cup. They have won the trophy twice in three years. The first-round matches, home and away, will be played on the weekends of September 9-11 and September 16-18. The second-round matches, home and away, will be played on the weekends of October 7-9 and October 14-16.

Meanwhile, CAF president Patrice Motsepe will launch the eagerly anticipated Africa Super League on Wednesday.

The launch will be live on television from Arusha International Conference Centre, Tanzania on several TV networks in Africa and other parts of the world including CAF streaming platforms, CafTV (YouTube). Earlier on Wednesday morning, the 44th CAF Ordinary General Assembly takes place at the same Arusha building where 51 African countries will meet. President Wallace Karia of the host Tanzania Football Federation said: “This is a historic moment for Tanzania.

"We have been preparing for this for months, and finally seeing everyone arrive here in Arusha gives me great satisfaction as a Tanzanian.” @Herman_Gibbs IOL Sport