Sundowns blow Africa’s ‘Team of the Century’ Al Ahly away in the Caf Champions League

Cape Town — Mamelodi Sundowns marched on relentlessly as they handed Africa's 'Team of the Century' Al Ahly a comprehensive 5-2 defeat in their CAF Champions League Group B clash at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon, after leading 3-1 at the break. After this defeat, Al Ahly, the 10-time Champions League title-holders are in danger of failing to reach the knock-out stages of CAF's premier club competition. Sundowns head Group B with 10 points. Al Ahly are in third place with four points after both teams played four group matches.

The outcome also meant the Egyptian giants have not been able to break their duck in South Africa and after failing to win a match over the past 22 years in Mzansi. Who would have predicted three goals in the opening 24 minutes of play but that's what happened after both teams showed great attacking intent from the opening whistle. Chilean midfielder Marcelo Allende, operating down the left flank moved into a central position as Sundowns launched an early attacking sortie out wide. Skipper Themba Zwane was approaching the opposition penalty area when the defence closed in on him but he slipped a pass to Allende, who unleased a low drive through a packed goalmouth for the opening goal (1-0).

The early advance provided Sundowns' overall play with lift and they persisted with their attacking which caused them to lose focus on defence. In the 13th minute. The Algerian-born Ahmed Kendouci spotted a huge gap in the Sundowns’ rearguard and slipped the ball to Mohamed Sherif who shot wide of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams for the equaliser (1-1). In the 24th minute, Sundowns who by this time were dominating possession went further ahead with a goal by Zwane after a corner. Al Ahly were tardy in clearing adequately and after two scoring efforts were blocked the ball sprung free and Mothobi Mvala pounced with a scoring feed to Zwane (2-1). Just when it seemed Sundowns had to settle for a slender 2-1 halftime lead, central midfielder Teboho Mokoena scored an absolute corker two minutes ahead of the change-over. The shot from about 20 metres outside the penalty area, left Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy dumbstruck. He didn’t attempt to stop the but merely watched as the ball rocketed into the roof of the net (3-1).

Sundowns continued to hold the upper hand as the second half progressed, but they were not clinical in the striking zone, and several scoring chances went a begging. Against the run of play, Al Ahly's Percy Tau scored after a brilliant solo effort. He held on to a cross-field pass just inside the Sundowns and wormed his way past his marker before sending the ball wide of Williams just past the hour mark (3-2). Eighteen minutes from the end, Namibian Peter Shalulile banged on goal No 4 after an assisted play by Neo Maema and that looked like the beginning of the end for the visitors (4-2).

Since Sundowns were still enjoying a 60% possession advantage Al Ahly were unable to undo their opponents' vice-like grip on the match as Sundowns closed a 5-2 result after Shalulile scored his second goal in the match. The win ensured that Sundowns have qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League. @Herman_Gibbs