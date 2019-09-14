FILE PHOTO - Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

VICTORIA – Mamelodi Sundowns posted a comfortable 5-0 win over hosts, Cote d' Or, in a CAF Champions League first-round, first-leg match in Victoria, Seychelles on Saturday afternoon. A well-taken header by Tiyani Mabunda had the visitors ahead as early as the fifth minute.

With no further goals in the first half, Sundowns nearly conceded the equaliser in the 54th minute but defender Wayne Arendse managed to clear the ball off of his goal line.

Lyle Lakay headed home Sundowns' second goal in the 68th minute and the proverbial dam wall broke as the home team's defence succumbed to the endless pressure.

Two minutes later, Lakay was the provider as Sphelele Mkhulise fired home the visitors' third goal.

In the 74th minute, Mabunda grabbed his second goal of the afternoon with a powerful shot.

Arendse rounded off the scoring with a clinical finish in the bottom corner of the net to make the final score 5-0.

Sundowns will now shift their attention to MTN 8 action as they prepare to take on SuperSport United in a semifinal, second-leg match on Wednesday. The first leg encounter finished 1-0.

The Brazilians, as Sundowns are known, will take their 5-0 lead into their home second leg match of the Champions League against the men from Seychelles, scheduled for September 27.

African News Agency (ANA)