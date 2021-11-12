Sundowns Ladies reach CAF Women's Champions League semi-finals

Cape Town – Mamelodi Sundowns finished the CAF Women's Champions League Group B as winners after they retained their unbeaten record in Friday's goalless draw with Morocco’s Asfar at the El-Salam Stadium, Cairo. Sundowns dominated for long spells but often lost their way in the final third. They were particularly penetrative down the right flank and managed several sorties into the opposition goalmouth although they were seldom in good positions to score.

They had some anxious moments in the second half when Morocco brought off two counter-attacks down the middle but the Sundowns defence checked their advance with first-time tackling. On the eve of the match, Sundowns coach Jerry Tshabalala raised concerns about the lack of goals after his team recorded slender 1-0 margins in the opening two games. Friday's goalless draw will add to his headache, and he does not have much time to address the matter before Monday's semi-final against Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea. Kings finished Group A runners-up.

Monday's other semi-final will be between Group B runners-up Asfar and Group A winners Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana. The final will be played on Friday, 19 November. @Herman_Gibbs