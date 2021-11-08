Sundowns Ladies set sights on Champions League semi-finals

Cape Town – South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns will be eyeing a place in the CAF Women’s Champions League semi-finals when they play Nigeria’s Rivers Angels at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo, Tuesday evening. The Nigerians will be on a different mission after they suffered defeat in their opening Group B match and will be looking to make amends.

The match could be a cracker because both teams have similar styles and boast quality in their ranks. Angels lost unexpectedly 3-0 to Morocco’s ASFAR in their opening fixture. They were hampered by a late arrival in Cairo and played soon afterwards. Their coach Edwin Okon said his players would be in better shape this time.

“The team was tired from all the travelling issues, and that’s the normal result," said Okon. "My job is to pick up their spirit, let them know that the last game is over and recover for the next matches." Sundowns need one more win to reach the final four. Assistant coach Agnes Nkosi said the team would try to improve their goalscoring rate after being so wasteful in the first match.