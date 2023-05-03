Sundowns star Thapelo Morena wins CAF Champions League Player of the Week award

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns' utility player Thapelo Morena was named the latest CAF Champions League Player of the Week after his scintillating performance which enabled the Chloorkop-based to grab a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over CR Belouizdad. Morena produced an assist and a goal for Sundowns who wrapped up a 6-2 quarter-final aggregate win at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic player was also named in the Team of the Week, along with teammate Themba Zwane who scored the other goal. The 33-year-old Zwane produced a workmanlike performance as he was the link between the midfield and attack. He also ran hard at the defence and on occasion caused them to lose shape.

When he scored the opening goal, he made history as he became the PSL player with the most goals in CAF competitions with 16. He was a member of the Sundowns team which won the Champions League in 2016. Wydad of Casablanca, who qualified for the semi-finals after eliminating Simba SC, has the most players in the latest Team of the Week with goalkeeper Youssef El Motie, defender Amine Aboulfath and midfielder Yahya Jabrane, the captain of the Moroccan team, making the side.

There is a fourth Moroccan, left-back Mahmoud Bentayg, in the team although his team, Raja Club Athletic, failed to reach the semi-finals. He delivered a stout performance but it was not enough to thwart 10-time winners Al Ahly. Tunisian giants Esperance have Mohamed Romdhane and Yassine Meriah in the team. Al Ahly duo Ahmed Fathy and Mohamed Hany helped their side reach the semis.