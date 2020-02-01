Sundowns storm into CAF Champions League quarter-finals









Mamelodi Sundowns' Ricardo Nascimento celebrates his goal with team-mates during their CAF Champions League match against Wydad Casablanca at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Mamelodi Sundowns stormed into the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League in style by becoming the first South African team to finish the group stage of the continent’s premier club competition unbeaten. What made this feat even sweeter is that they also handed their continental rivals, Wydad Casablanca, a defeat to sit comfortably at the top of Group C and send a strong message to the team they will face in the quarterfinals. The draw for the quarterfinals will be conducted in Egypt on Wednesday. Sundowns will not meet any of the teams that will top their groups in what should be one of the toughest Champions League knockout stages to date with Africa’s powerhouses finishing among the top eight clubs. Sundowns and Wydad came into this match with their places in the knockout stage secured, but there was still a lot to play for – the top spot and pride in what is fast becoming one of the biggest matches in the Champions League. Despite that huge incentive, the match was played in a friendly spirit. The exchanges between the players and the technical team were pleasant before the start of the match. Sundowns’ supporters were welcoming to their Moroccan visitors, greeting them with friendly chatter before the match got under way. Even though this match has become a tense rivalry in the continent, there is an element of respect from both camps.

But once the match kicked off, the gloves were off with both teams giving as much as they got. The Brazilians, as expected, dominated proceedings in the scorching Pretoria heat. The visitors sat back, banking on their brick wall that is their defence which is well-structured and organised.

Gaston Sirino, Thapelo Morena and Themba Zwane tried to weave their magic to unlock it, but Wydad stood resolute. It took centreback Ricardo Nascimento to breach that solid defence. The Brazilian stepped up in optional time in the first half to hand the Brazilians the lead from the penalty spot after Lebohang Maboe was brought down in the box. Nascimento put the ball in the back of the net in only his second match for Sundowns this season having missed the first half of the campaign due to a groin injury.

Wydad returned stronger in the second half, putting Sundowns under pressure in search of an equaliser.

The Brazilians kept their cool, handled the bombardment and regained their control of the match. Sundowns’ supporters appreciated that. Even though the stadium wasn’t as full as coach Pitso Mosimane had requested, having also called on rival fans to support Sundowns, those who came here created an electric atmosphere. Their confidence grew with each passing minute, the fans boldly singing "ubatshele sizobashaya" (tell them that we are going to beat them).

Sundowns should have scored an avalanche of goals due to the numerous times they found themselves in good scoring opportunities. But the hosts were either too wasteful or Wydad’s defence reacted fast to snuff the danger from the Brazilians. Those misses frustrated Mosimane who at one point animatedly gesticulated what his players should have done – shoot for goal instead of dilly-dallying in the box.

Luckily for Sundowns they weren’t punished for it, holding on to reach the knockout stage without tasting defeat. Their performance in the group stage will give the club plenty of confidence in their search for a second continental title, especially as they still haven’t reached fifth gear just as yet.

IOL Sport