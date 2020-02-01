JOHANNESBURG – Mamelodi Sundowns stormed into the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League in style by becoming the first South African team to finish the group stage of the continent’s premier club competition unbeaten.
What made this feat even sweeter is that they also handed their continental rivals, Wydad Casablanca, a defeat to sit comfortably at the top of Group C and send a strong message to the team they will face in the quarterfinals.
The draw for the quarterfinals will be conducted in Egypt on Wednesday. Sundowns will not meet any of the teams that will top their groups in what should be one of the toughest Champions League knockout stages to date with Africa’s powerhouses finishing among the top eight clubs.
Sundowns and Wydad came into this match with their places in the knockout stage secured, but there was still a lot to play for – the top spot and pride in what is fast becoming one of the biggest matches in the Champions League. Despite that huge incentive, the match was played in a friendly spirit.
The exchanges between the players and the technical team were pleasant before the start of the match. Sundowns’ supporters were welcoming to their Moroccan visitors, greeting them with friendly chatter before the match got under way. Even though this match has become a tense rivalry in the continent, there is an element of respect from both camps.