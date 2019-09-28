Sundowns thrash Cote of Seychelles in Champions League







Themba Zwane was on the scoresheet during Mamelodi Sundowns' drubbing of Cote d' OR on Friday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix PRETORIA – Mamelodi Sundowns had little trouble in beating Seychelles club Cote d' OR 11-1 in a Caf Champions League first-round, second-leg qualifying match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, on Friday evening. Six goals in the first 45 minutes put paid to any hope that the Seychelles team had of staging a comeback after going down 5-0 to Pitso Mosimane's charges in the first leg encounter. Gastron Sirino netted for the hosts as early as the ninth minute with a simple tap-in effort. Ten minutes later Themba Zwane doubled the lead, before Sifiso Vilakazi took advantage of some lacklustre defensive work from the visitors to record a hattrick with goals in the 21st, 24th and 39th minutes respectively. Thapelo Morena headed in the sixth goal with a minute to go to the break, with Motjeka Madisha firing home Sundowns' seventh of the night two minutes after halftime.

82' GOAL! Affonso with a debut goal as he gets up high and heads his first home!#Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/R4LeS0Hi50 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 27, 2019

Defender Anele Ngscongca took advantage of the visitors’ brittle defence to fire home in the 57th minute.

Nkane Zwane got on to the scoresheet in the 74th minute when he managed to lose his marker before sending a powerful shot past the visiting team's goalkeeper.

In the 77th minute, some desperate defensive work by the Seychelles team ended up with Beniot clipping the ball past his own goalkeeper.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

To their credit, the Seychelles never gave up and despite, being beaten in class, strength and speed, got on to the scoresheet in the 82nd minute through Paulin Voavy.

Mauricio Affonso got Sundowns' 11th and final goal of the night in the 83rd minute.

Sundowns will now turn their attention back to their Premiership campaign, ahead of their fixture against Black Leopards in Limpopo on Wednesday.

African News Agency (ANA)