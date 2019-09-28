PRETORIA – Mamelodi Sundowns had little trouble in beating Seychelles club Cote d' OR 11-1 in a Caf Champions League first-round, second-leg qualifying match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, on Friday evening.
Six goals in the first 45 minutes put paid to any hope that the Seychelles team had of staging a comeback after going down 5-0 to Pitso Mosimane's charges in the first leg encounter.
Gastron Sirino netted for the hosts as early as the ninth minute with a simple tap-in effort.
Ten minutes later Themba Zwane doubled the lead, before Sifiso Vilakazi took advantage of some lacklustre defensive work from the visitors to record a hattrick with goals in the 21st, 24th and 39th minutes respectively.
Thapelo Morena headed in the sixth goal with a minute to go to the break, with Motjeka Madisha firing home Sundowns' seventh of the night two minutes after halftime.