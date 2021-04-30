Sundowns to square off against Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly in Champions League Quarter-Finals

DURBAN – Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane will face off against his former employers Sundowns for the first time since leaving the club last year after his Egyptian side were drawn to play against Masandawana in their quart-final tie next month.

There is no doubt that the clash between two of Africa’s mightiest teams will be one of the most eagerly anticipated CAF Champions League ties in recent years. Due to their more prolific history in continental competition, Al Ahly will go into the tie as favourites and they will also be helped by the fact that Mosimane will have inside knowledge on how Downs operate.

Gavin Hunt’s Kaizer Chiefs received a favourite draw as they have been drawn to play against Tanzanian club Simba SC. The Glamour Boys have been frustrating by their standards in the DSTV Premiership this season but can restore some pride to their campaign with a deep run in the Champions League where they will fancy their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

In the other quarter-final clashes, Algerian club CR Belouizdad of Algeria were drawn to play against Esperance of Tunisia whilst MC Alger will be up against Wydad Casablanca.

Meanwhile, in the CAF Confederation Cup, Orlando Pirates received a tough quarter-final tie against Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca.

In the other ties in Africa’s second-tier club competition, Pyramids FC will be up against Nigerian side Enyimba, Coton Sport will be up against ASC Jafraaf and CS Sfaxien have been pitted against JS Kabylie.

