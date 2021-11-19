Sundowns win first ever CAF Women's Champions League final

Durban – Mamelodi Sundowns eased to victory in the first-ever CAF Women’s Champions League final, beating Ghanaian side Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 at the 30th June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt. Sundowns showed no fear against Hasaacas who entered the game as the best-attacking team, having scored 10 goals in the four games prior to the final.

The South African side eventually took the lead in the 32nd minute as midfielder Chuene Morifi finished from close range following a neat cross from Andisiwe Mgcoyi. 🌍🏆 𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑴𝑷𝑰𝑶𝑵𝑺 𝑶𝑭 𝑨𝑭𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑨 🏆🌍



After supplying the assist for the first goal, Mgcoyi managed to get onto the scoresheet herself, doubling the lead for Sundowns in the 64th minute.

Sundowns star on the night Mgcoyi later looked to be in pain by the 82nd minute following a nasty collision of heads with an opponent but she was back on her feet after receiving medical attention.



Star of the game Mgcoyi was eventually withdrawn by the 86th minute and replaced by Rhoda Mulaudzi. Sundowns were reduced to ten players in second-half stoppage time after Regina Mogolola was given her marching orders following a dangerous challenge in what was her first appearance at the tournament.