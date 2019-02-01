Mosa Lebusa (right) celebrates scoring the opening goal for Sundowns with Ricardo Nascimento at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns recovered from conceding an equaliser to roar to a 3-1 victory over ASEC Mimosas in the Caf Champions League on Friday night. Coach Pitso Mosimane would’ve hoped that his team would’ve built on Mosa Lebusa’s opener in the ninth minute, when the defender headed in a free kick from Gaston Sirino at the far post.

But the former Ajax Cape Town right back Lebusa gave the advantage away a few minutes later when he fouled Christian Angbandji in the box.

Hamed Diomande stepped up to slot the penalty past Denis Onyango, and it was level at 1-1 after 15 minutes.

ASEC managed to keep Masandawana at bay for the rest of the first half, but Mosimane’s men struck about 10 minutes after the break.

Sirino found Lyle Lakay on the left, and the former Cape Town City winger swung in a low ball across the face of the box, and Themba Zwane slid in for the second goal.

New signing Emiliano Tade then finished things off in style with a well-taken strike in stoppage time.

Sundowns now lead Group A on six points from three games, which places them three ahead of Wydad Casablanca, who will play their third group match against Lobi Stars on Saturday.

