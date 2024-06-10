Thabiso Monyane vows to never leave Orlando Pirates until they win another CAF Champions League

Orlando Pirates’ Thabiso Monyane has vowed to stay with the Soweto giants until they’ve won a second CAF Champions League title. The Sea Robbers became the first South Africa club to win the continental showpiece when they beat Ivorian side ASEC Mimosas in a two-legged final back in 1995, five years before Monyane was born.

Since then, a second star has been elusive for Ezimnyama Ngenkani ezikaMagebhula. Apart from 2013, where they were beaten finalists against Al Ahly of Egypt, they’ve not had a good time on the continent. But right-back Monyane wants that to change that after they secured their return to the competition by finishing second in the recently completed DStv Premiership campaign. “Pirates are a big team, and like we told ourselves at the beginning of the season ... Pirates deserve and must be playing in the Champions League year in, year out,” Monyane said, according to iDiski Times.

“And it’s our responsibility as players to work hard to actually make that happen so that Pirates can be able to compete for that second star. That’s one of the biggest objectives that I myself also have as an individual.” After saying that, the 24-year-old made a big claim about the club’s pursuit of that elusive star. “I don’t see myself leaving this club without getting that second star. That’s one of my biggest goals as an individual and as a footballer of Orlando Pirates football club.”