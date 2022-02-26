Thapelo Morena, Kennedy Mweene shine as Mamelodi Sundowns humble Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly

Johannesburg - Substitute Thapelo Morena was the hero when he scored the winner to help Mamelodi Sundowns beat Al Ahly 1-0 in a CAF Champions League group stage match at the Al Saalam Stadium on Saturday night. This was arguably the most hotly anticipated match of the competition this week, given what was at stake. Pitso Mosimane meeting his former side Sundowns, the team he led to multiple trophies before his move to Al Ahly in 2020.

Mosimane was coming up against three coaches, his former assistants Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena who also had Steve Komphela. But he competed with two for the better part of the game after Mokwena was sent off. With Mosimane having won the African crown twice with African Kings Al Ahly and once with Sundowns, he’s out for a fourth crown. But he hasn’t had the best of starts in the group stage after drawing 0-0 with Al Hilal away before losing at home to Sundowns. For the Brazilians, though, it was a perfect night against their former coach as they extended their lead in Group A to seven points after three games. Their two-week long camp in Egypt, having also played Al-Merrikh here, proved to be fruitful.

On paper, Sundowns had a better start to the year compared to Al Ahly after winning three games and drawing two in five matches. The Eagles, on the other hand, had won three games, drawn one and lost one in five matches as well. But coming into the game of this magnitude statistics didn’t count for much. It was about the team that had the energy and mental capacity to win. However, the odds favoured the home side – despite that disappointing draw to Al Hilal.

𝐀 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥



Thapelo Morena came off the bench to score Sundowns' first-ever goal at the Cairo International stadium. It is also the first time they've defeated Al Ahly in Egypt.



📺 Watch video highlights here: https://t.co/nQ24VQG1Gj pic.twitter.com/EaiV9SdGOC — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 26, 2022 Moreover, what was also going to serve as fuel to drive the Red Devils was the handful of discerning supporters who were allowed into the venue. As few as they were, they made their voices head from start to finish. However, it was the visitors who started on a high note. But Al Ahly didn't panic as they quickly extinguished that fire to take full control of the first 30 minutes of the counter, although they had nothing to show for the dominance early on.

But that Al Ahly hadn't scored by then wasn’t because of a lack of trying. Their first shot on target was cleared off the line by defender Brian Onyango after Hamdi Fathi headed towards goal from close-range from Ali Maâloul's cross. From there Aliou Dieng took matters into his own hands. Not only did the Malian stabilise his team’s midfield – while making Sundowns’ trio Andile Jali, Rivaldo Coetzee and Teboho Mokoena look like amateurs – but he had two shots at goal. Dieng shots went wide of the target – although he had stand-in goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene’s attention. On the other hand, Sundowns’ chances were few and far between as they were happy to sit-back.

With a coach down after Mokwena’s red-card, Sundowns were fortunate to go into the break with the score tied on 0-0. On the cusp of halftime, Mweene made two saves to prevent his team from conceding, blocking a shot and a free-kick. The start of the second half afforded both the Al Ahly supporters and South Africans a neutral moment of bliss as Bafana Bafana ace Percy Tau returned to action for the first time this year against his former side after an injury.

Tau contributed to his team’s good restart. But Sundowns also came off the blocks to take the game to the hosts. And they had the best chances of the game as Lyle Lakay hit the corner of the crossbar after a weighted diagonal effort. Sundowns started to enjoy some possession with great inter-play, only for them to lose Jali through an injury. But Hashim Domingo, Jali's replacement, fitted like a glove also as he added more depth to their offensive line after his cameo.

That's it from the Cairo International Stadium as the Brazilians manage to secure all 3 points, a clean sheet and a historic win in Egypt!



Al Ahly 0️⃣➖1️⃣Mamelodi Sundowns (85' Morena) A thunderbolt from Lakay's sweet left foot from range that nearly opened the scoring gates, but goalkeeper Mohammed El Shenawy was on hand to make a high-flying save to keep out the effort, as the Eagles managed to hang on. Al Ahly had more opportunities to find the breakthrough in the later stages of the match, but Downs' defence ensured that they hung on. That was before Morena came off the bench to snatch all three points against Mosimane's Al Ahly.