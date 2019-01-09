Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana from South Africa (right) receives the Womens Player of the Year award from FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura (left) during the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards. Photo: EPA

DAKAR – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards happened in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday night. For South Africa, coach Desiree Ellis and star player Thembi Kgatlana were the big winners. Here are all the winners from the continental showpiece event:

Player of the Year
Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool/ENG)

Women's player of the Year
Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa)

Youth player of the Year
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Coach of the Year
Herve Renard (Morocco)

Women's coach of the Year
Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Desiree Ellis from South Africa (left) receives the Womens coach of the Year award from FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura (centre) during the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards. Photo: EPA
National team of the year
Mauritania

Women's national team of the year
Nigeria

Goal of the Year
Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa)

The Africa All Stars team is:
Denis Onyango (Uganda); Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast), Medhi Benatia (Morocco), Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal); Thomas Partey (Ghana), Naby Keita (Guinea), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria); Sadio Mane (Senegal), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Mohmaed Salah (Egypt)

