Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana from South Africa (right) receives the Womens Player of the Year award from FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura (left) during the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards. Photo: EPA

DAKAR – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards happened in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday night. For South Africa, coach Desiree Ellis and star player Thembi Kgatlana were the big winners. Here are all the winners from the continental showpiece event:

Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool/ENG)