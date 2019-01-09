DAKAR – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards happened in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday night. For South Africa, coach Desiree Ellis and star player Thembi Kgatlana were the big winners. Here are all the winners from the continental showpiece event:
Player of the Year
Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool/ENG)
Women's player of the Year
Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa)
Youth player of the Year
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)
Coach of the Year
Herve Renard (Morocco)
Women's coach of the Year
Desiree Ellis (South Africa)
National team of the year
Mauritania
Women's national team of the year
Nigeria
Goal of the Year
Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa)
The Africa All Stars team is:
Denis Onyango (Uganda); Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast), Medhi Benatia (Morocco), Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal); Thomas Partey (Ghana), Naby Keita (Guinea), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria); Sadio Mane (Senegal), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Mohmaed Salah (Egypt)
Agence France-Presse (AFP)