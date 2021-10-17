Themba Zwane brace helps Sundowns draw against AS Maniema Union in DR Congo

Durban – A brace from Themba Zwane helped Sundowns earn a 2-2 draw with AS Maniema Union in their CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg tie at the Stade des Martyrs in Congo. Sundowns would have left the game as the happier side as they scored two away goals and did not get defeated. Masandawana got up and running early on as Zwane gave the South African side the lead.

After penetrating the Sundowns goal, the home side found their equalizer just before half-time. The game presented Sundowns with their biggest challenge so far this season as their attacking charges struggled to create many opportunities in the first half. The reigning South African league champions opted to make a double attacking change in the second half as Sibusiso Vilakazi and Sphelele Mkhulise came on for Thabiso Kutumela and Pavol Safranko. Zwane scored his second goal of the game in the dying stages of the game and it was not long before the home side equalized.

Sundowns next square off against Golden Arrows in a DSTV Premiership game at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont on Wednesday. They will then host Maniema Union at Loftus Versfeld next Sunday. @eshlinv