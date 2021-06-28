’This win is massive’: SAFA lauds Kaizer Chiefs for reaching Champions League final

CAPE TOWN - The South African Football Association (SAFA) has congratulated Kaizer Chiefs for reaching the final of the CAF Champions League after overcoming Morocco giants Wydad AC 1-0 on aggregate. Chiefs beat Wydad 1-0 away in Casablanca and drew 0-0 at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 26 June 2021. The Soweto giants will now meet Egyptian defending continental champions Al Ahly on 17 July 2021 at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca in a once-off CAF Champions League final.

''This win is massive. This has been a fairy-tale by Kaizer Chiefs in this tournament,'' said SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan. ''On behalf of the football family, I would like to say congratulations to Chiefs players, the coaching staff and management. This has been a team effort and this win has lifted the spirit of the entire nation".

''South Africa is amid a devastating Coronavirus pandemic, and the win gave the country something to shout about. We are proud of this achievement, and we hope Chiefs will repeat the Orlando Pirates journey of 1995 when few gave them (Pirates) a chance but went on to lift the Champions League title in Abidjan, Ivory Coast,'' added Dr Jordaan. ''I sense history repeating itself here.'' The SAFA President said one way or the other, the 17 July final will see South Africa winning.