Tlhopie Motsepe and triumphant Sundowns Ladies show off Champions League wares at SAFA House

Cape Town – Tlhopie Motsepe, chairman of the all-conquering Mamelodi Sundowns FC, and his triumphant ladies team made a courtesy call to SAFA House to show off the CAF Women’s Champions League trophy to SAFA President Danny Jordaan. The Sundowns Ladies won the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League title over the weekend and that equalled the feat of their men's team who lifted the continental title in 2016. With this double, Sundowns earned the moniker 'Barcelona of Africa'.

In his welcoming address, Jordaan said almost suffered a heart attack during the semi-final Malabo of Equatorial Guinea after the contest had to be decided on penalties. ‘’I am glad because you left the best for the last," said Jordaan. You played your best football in the tournament during the final where you showed your class. "You need to do this all over again next year, starting with winning the COSAFA Regional play-offs and then qualifying for the CAF Champions League tournament.

"If you win again next year, there is an added incentive because the ultimate CAF winners will qualify for the FIFA Women’s Club championship. Motsepe expressed his appreciation for SAFA's role to develop women’s football. "I want to thank you Mr President for the investment you have put into women’s football and today we bring you some of those rewards from the hard work you have put in women’s football," said Motsepe.

‘’I am happy to share the rewards of these successes with you today. There is a lot that needs to be done, however, and we will complement your hard work going forward." Motsepe said the next major goal would be to target the FIFA Women Club World championship next year. @Herman_Gibbs