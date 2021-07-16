Trailblazing Kaizer Chiefs have the wind up their sails with Stuart Baxter in the dugout

CAPE TOWN – Trailblazing Kaizer Chiefs, who have pulled off a glorious Champions League run with the wind billowing in its sails, will enjoy a massive boost on the eve of the final. The news has come in that Stuart Baxter will be in the team dugout at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco, on Saturday evening.

Baxter was restricted to watching from the stands because he was waiting for a work permit, following his appointment at the start of June. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs need support of all South Africans This is every player's highest dream. As a player, you strive and work hard to reach this situation. And here we are in this situation. We worked hard to get here. We stuck together as a team. We supported and uplifted one another so we deserve to be here ~ Parker#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/3CCo7G7FFd — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 16, 2021 Chiefs have not issued a statement to that effect, but several social media posts informed that Baxter will be on the team bench for the final against Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who was voted by CAF as African club of the 20th century.

The all-conquering Egyptians have won a total of 21 African titles and have lifted the Champions League title nine times in 15 final appearances. Earlier this year, Chiefs reached the Champions League group stages for the first time in their 51-year history and are still greenhorns in continental football. Hence Baxter's guidance will be invaluable. ALSO READ: Danny Jordaan's gives Kaizer Chiefs an inspiring talk ahead of Champions League final

In 2019, Baxter was at the helm of Bafana Bafana when they went up against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16-round in 2019. No one gave Bafana Bafana a chance of winning but they scored a dramatic 1-0 upset win. Egyptian fans treated the outcome like a national disaster. At the time, Baxter was assisted by Molefi Ntseki, who also joined Chiefs last month. Now that Baxter will be in the dugout, he will be joined by Chiefs’ new technical director Ntseki. Alongside them will also be the two interim coaches Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane, who held the fort after the dismissal of Gavin Hunt. @Herman_Gibbs