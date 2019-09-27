TS Galaxy inspired by Sundowns







Tim Sukazi, chairperson of TS Galaxy, celebrates with players after beating Kaizer Chiefs in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Photo: Muzi Ntombela BackpagePix DURBAN – Mamelodi Sundowns have proven time and time again that competing in continental competitions is not a distraction for teams who want to challenge for domestic titles. It is for that reason that Tim Sukazi, the chairman of TS Galaxy, has a desire to see his club do well in the CAF Confederation Cup despite his main goal being promotion to the elite league. Galaxy made history last year by becoming the first second tier club to win the country’s premier knockout competition - the Nedbank Cup. The feat earned them participation in Africa’s secondary cup contest where they are on course for the group stages. Sukazi is of the view that their journey in Africa will not distract their mission to win promotion. “One would think it is difficult to maintain the balance. I even got advice that we ‘must quit this CAF’ because ‘it is a waste of money and resources’. If anything, they said, it distracts you in the league.

“I don’t believe so. I asked who were the champions of the Nedbank Cup two seasons ago? And it is Free State Stars. How far did they go in the CAF? They exited in the first round but still got relegated last season,” Sukazi explained.

TS Galaxy players celebrate a goal during the CAF Confederation Cup match against CNAPS at Mbombela Stadium. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

And so instead of being scared of the continental competition, Sukazi has encouraged his team to go for broke in Africa while still giving it their best to try and win the GladAfrica Championship so they can mix it up with the big guns next season.

Their CAF campaign has been impressive, Galaxy having beaten Saint Louis Suns United FC in the qualifying round. They are now looking good to reach the Round of 16 as they take a 1-0 lead to the second leg of their clash with CNaps Sports of Madagascar. Win this tie and the team that stunned Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final will be a round away from the group stage.





The Mercury