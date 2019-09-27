DURBAN – Mamelodi Sundowns have proven time and time again that competing in continental competitions is not a distraction for teams who want to challenge for domestic titles.
It is for that reason that Tim Sukazi, the chairman of TS Galaxy, has a desire to see his club do well in the CAF Confederation Cup despite his main goal being promotion to the elite league.
Galaxy made history last year by becoming the first second tier club to win the country’s premier knockout competition - the Nedbank Cup. The feat earned them participation in Africa’s secondary cup contest where they are on course for the group stages.
Sukazi is of the view that their journey in Africa will not distract their mission to win promotion.
“One would think it is difficult to maintain the balance. I even got advice that we ‘must quit this CAF’ because ‘it is a waste of money and resources’. If anything, they said, it distracts you in the league.