ATTERIDGEVILLE – Mamelodi Sundowns took advantage of some indifferent defending by Wydad Casablanca to run out 2-1 winners in their Caf Champions League group match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville near Pretoria on Saturday evening. It was a rough week for Sundowns, following last weekend’s 2-1 reverse against Lobi Stars in Nigeria, before being made to work hard for their 1-0 Premiership win over bottom-of-the-log Maritzburg United.

The 2016 Champions League winners were delighted to strike as early as the seventh minute, when Themba Zwane scored after some good build-up work by fellow midfielder Lebohang Maboe.

Maboe could well have got on to the score-sheet himself in the 34th minute after being played through by Hlompho Kekana.

The former Maritzburg United defender managed to draw and round the Wydad goalkeeper, but could only watch as his shot was cleared off the line.

However, the Moroccan side managed to get back on level terms in the 34th minute when defender Mohamed Nahir managed to beat Sundowns No 1 Denis Onyango with a shot from long-range.

In need of a home win, Sundowns pressed hard in the second half, and were eventually rewarded when Zwane scored his second of the match courtesy of a superb volley after some poor clearance work by the Wydad rearguard.

Sundowns will now take on Highlands Park in Tembisa in SA Premiership action on Tuesday, before travelling to take on Chippa United in a Nedbank last-32 round match on Saturday.

The Chloorkop-based side’s next Champions League group encounter will be a home fixture against ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast on February 1.

